Home Sports Salernitana-Rome, Mourinho: “Extraordinary Dybala and Zaniolo”
Sports

Salernitana-Rome, Mourinho: “Extraordinary Dybala and Zaniolo”

by admin
Salernitana-Rome, Mourinho: “Extraordinary Dybala and Zaniolo”

The Roma coach: “I liked the maturity of the team, even if we could have scored more goals”

José Mourinho has many reasons to smile: his Roma played an excellent match in Salerno, even if they could have closed the accounts with more precision sidelines. “I liked everything about the team. Obviously I would like more to feel comfortable, win 3, 4 or 5 to zero, but I also enjoyed seeing a team that has had the maturity to handle this result. Usually these games end badly or suffering, but this time it did not happen. Because the people who entered were not people to “kill” but to manage, like Matic, Wjinaldum. We are not Manchester City or Liverpool, not to mention Italian teams who also do , that we can let someone in to kill the match. This Salernitana is different from last year, she has more talent, today two players who arrived this week played, I can imagine in a few weeks with more work how much they will improve “.

PRAISE

Mourinho then gladly talks about the performance of Dybala and Zaniolo. For them only compliments, even if they were not lucid when it came to scoring. “You could say that Dybala and Zaniolo could have scored two or three goals, but for me today they were both extraordinary.”

August 14, 2022 (change August 14, 2022 | 23:31)

© breaking latest news

See also  Roma-Salernitana 2-1: Perez and Smalling sign the victory

You may also like

Naples transfer market, Fabian Ruiz not called: PSG...

Hot search on “Henan team and Meizhou Hakka...

Real Madrid, Alaba rimonta l’Almeria

Toronto, women’s final: Simona Halep triumphs over Maia

Bundesliga-Mushala scored in a row, Muller scored, and...

Dazn, day of disruption. The platform apologizes and...

The National School gives a lesson to everyone...

17 teams participated in the Beijing 16th National...

Conte-Tuchel speak after Chelsea-Tottenham –

Belluno Dolomites at a small trot. Svidercoschi-Artioli and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy