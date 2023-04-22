Salernitana Sassuolo on TV and streaming: where to watch the match

The numbers of Salernitana and Sassuolo

Il Sassuolo is unbeaten in the previous three against Salernitana in Serie A: two wins for the neroverdi – including the 5-0 in the first leg of this championship – and a draw; among the opponents currently in the competition, only against Lecce (four) does Sassuolo have more matches without ever losing in the top tournament. There Salernitana have won only one of their seven matches between Serie A and B against Sassuolo (D1, L5): 1-0 on 30 August 2008, with a goal from a penalty by Arturo Di Napoli, dating back to the first direct clash between the sides in Serie B. The Sassuolo has scored eight goals in three matches in Serie A with Salernitana, for an average of 2.7 goals per match: the Emilians boast a better one with a single opponent in the tournament only against Venice (3.5: seven goals in two matches). In the second round of this championship, only Napoli (25) and Lazio (24) have earned more points than Sassuolo (23 in 11 matches): the neroverdi are in fact registering their best points average in Serie A considering only the second half of the tournament (2.1). In case he manages to avoid defeat, the Salernitana would record his new unbeaten record in Serie A: at the moment he is at seven (1 win, 6 draws), as between April and May 2022, with Davide Nicola on the bench.