Home Sports Salernitana, the new signings impress, Sampdoria without energy after Juve
Sports

Salernitana, the new signings impress, Sampdoria without energy after Juve

by admin
Salernitana, the new signings impress, Sampdoria without energy after Juve

Salernitana, the new signings impress, Sampdoria without energy after Juve
How much quality on the pitch in the ranks of Salernitana, Dià, Vilenha, Botheim and Coulibaly have impressed positively and together with Bonazzoli, just one goal from Marco Di Vaio, (best scorer in Serie A for the grenades) they dragged the team to the first success in the league. Giampolo’s Sampdoria, on the other hand, appeared very tired, as if all the energy had been spent against Juve to obtain a balance. If it is already a battle for salvation, it can be said that the Salernitana has largely overcome it, with flying colors. (Edited by Alex Frosio)

See also  Brazilian media: Luo Guofu is close to joining Brazilian giant Gremio, who was relegated last season – yqqlm

You may also like

Fiorentina does not stop at Barak: new contacts...

Chinese women’s volleyball team defeated Thailand 3:2 to...

Fiorentina-Napoli 0-0: Gollini stops Raspadori

Chinese Super League comprehensive news: Wuhan three towns...

Zheng Qinwen: The US Open will break through...

Waterpolo: European Championships in Split, a super Setterosa...

Serie B, third day results: Genoa in the...

PSG-Monaco 1-1: Neymar su rigore recupera Volland

Fiorentina-Napoli, Spalletti against the public: “Continuous insults”

None with full points after 3 days: it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy