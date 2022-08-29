Salernitana, the new signings impress, Sampdoria without energy after Juve

How much quality on the pitch in the ranks of Salernitana, Dià, Vilenha, Botheim and Coulibaly have impressed positively and together with Bonazzoli, just one goal from Marco Di Vaio, (best scorer in Serie A for the grenades) they dragged the team to the first success in the league. Giampolo’s Sampdoria, on the other hand, appeared very tired, as if all the energy had been spent against Juve to obtain a balance. If it is already a battle for salvation, it can be said that the Salernitana has largely overcome it, with flying colors. (Edited by Alex Frosio)

