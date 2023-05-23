Salernitana, the scattered considerations — Sportellate.it

Roma are left with only the Europa League (unless…).

– The landlords, in an experimental version, leave Rome – Salernitana with a draw that effectively puts an end to all their ambitions in the league. Clearly head to the Europa League for Mourinho’s team, peppered with reserves and consequently even less incisive than usual. More than good, on the other hand, the performance of Salernitana, who without stealing anything takes home an excellent point, using their best weapons. A stubborn performance which is also the best way to celebrate on the field a salvation achieved arithmetically after the defeat of Verona;

– Roma’s first half is approaching the worst shown by the Giallorossi this season. Test largely failed by the second lines, launched on the pitch by Mourinho to preserve key players but never able to leave their mark during the match. The entry of Pellegrini and Matic at the start of the second half immediately gave the match a swerve, once again underlining the qualitative abyss between the team’s starters and reserves. The Serbian giant, together with El Shaarawy, puts the game back on track, giving him a point that serves more for pride than for the classification;

– Salernitana is confirmed as a pragmatic and orderly team, well fielded by Paulo Sousa and with some top-level players. Dia confirms a sentence in the penalty area and rises to 16 goals in the league: only Osimhen and Lautaro have done better than the Senegalese. Candreva has shots that not many other players in Serie A possess, and the sublime volley with which he unlocks the match is full proof of this. Confirmations also come from Coulibaly and Mazzocchi, with the latter who at the time of his entry, with his dynamism, repeatedly created apprehension on the left wing of Roma;

– No matter how hard the players try, and however visible their total self-sacrifice, Roma continue to make a huge effort to build goal actions that are clear. The greatest dangers built by the Giallorossi continue to come from set pieces or their developments. The game is in hiding, with the attackers left to fend for themselves and reduced to mere presences that disturb the opponent’s manoeuvre. Belotti’s performance is emblematic who, in two of his clearest scoring chances, blocks the ball with his body, transforming himself into an added defender for Salernitana;

– All that remains is the Europa League for Roma, now the only realistically feasible way to reach qualification for the next Champions League. Net of the new Juventus penalty, fourth place remains 4 points away, too many to fill in just two games. Europe also as a watershed for the final judgment of the Roma season. In fact, without the cup, it will be difficult to judge the Giallorossi year as good, which began with very different intentions and which will probably end with a sixth or seventh place in the league.