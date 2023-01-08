It ends 1-1 in Salerno, but Turin is above all complaining for everything it has wasted. In the first half of total domination, Juric’s granades scored with Sanabria and hit the post with Schuurs, but there were nine scoring chances. After the rest, which lasts 25 minutes due to a problem with the video of the Var on the pitch, the match changes. Nicola inserts Piatek and his Salernitana is reborn after an unwatchable first half. The equalizer is the work of Vilhena who strikes from the edge of the area. Then the match is more balanced, Rodriguez hits another post, but no one is able to find the winning flicker anymore.