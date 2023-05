Everything happens at Arechi, where Salernitana overturns Udinese at the end of an incredible match. Friulani ahead by two goals in the first half thanks to Zeegelaar and Nestorovski, then shortens Kastanos in the final part of the first half. In the second half Candreva grabbed the equalizer from a free kick, then in the 96th minute the ex of the day, Troost-Ekong, completed the comeback and allowed the grenades to end the season in the best possible way in front of their fans

