The words of the Salernitana coach on the sidelines of the knockout against Milan

Il Milan beats the Salernitana, in the first engagement of 2023, staged today at the “Arechi” stadium. To decide, the goals of Leao and Tonali, who ferry the Rossoneri to -5 from the top currently occupied by Napoli: engaged tonight at “San Siro” against Inter. A result analyzed at the triple whistle by the grenade technician, David Nicholaswho spoke to the microphones of “Sky Sport”.

“I have to say that after more than a month and a half, the team responded with the desire to try to play the game, from halfway up the pitch we managed it discreetly. Defensive errors penalized us in the first half. We accept it and we know we have to work on it. We need to work and improve the pace in the defensive phase, which is as important as the offensive one”.

They are Ochoa and Bonazzoli: “Ochoa proved what they say about him, he’s a player with personality, a very important signing. I don’t know what you’re talking about Bonazzoli, we have three strikers who have played the same games and we are also changing our setup. Salernitana at the moment has no difficulty in proposing a game, we need to improve the balance with which we face the opposing teams and in the personality with which we face one on one. We have to understand that there is a moment in which there is imminent danger and others in which there is time to block the ball”.

