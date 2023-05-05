Salesforce sponsor of Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation – Sport Marketing News

The Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation e Salesforcea world leader in CRM, announce that they have signed an agreement to support the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

As a sponsor, Salesforce will contribute by providing technology solutions through its Salesforce Customer 360 platform, which will allow it to provide fans of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Italy, a personalized digital experience capable of engaging different audiences on all channels.

“We are happy to welcome Salesforce as CRM Solutions Sponsor of Milano Cortina 2026. To make Italy passionate about the Games and to make the extraordinary beauties of our territories known to the world, it is essential to use the right tools. This partnership will help open up the Milano Cortina 2026 Games to everyone’s participation, thanks to the technologies and innovations offered by the Salesforce platform solutions,” said Giovanni Malagò, President of the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation.

“Salesforce’s entry into the Milano Cortina 2026 partner team is particularly significant: it will in fact contribute to providing a unique and engaging experience, reaching an even wider target through the digital world, thus amplifying the experience of the Milano Cortina Games 2026,” he said Andrea VarnierCEO of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Organizing Committee.

The Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games unite athletes and their supporters through the values ​​of sport and universality. Thanks to this innovative collaboration, viewers from all over the world will be able to feel the magic of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in each of their experiences, including digital ones.

“Salesforce’s mission is to facilitate dialogue between organizations and individuals with the aim of creating engaging and memorable experiences across all contact channels,” said Mauro Solimene, Country Leader Salesforce Italia -. We are therefore extremely proud to make ourselves available to the Organizing Committee of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games to help make the digital experience of the most important sporting event as innovative as possible”.

Milano Cortina 2026 is determined to prioritize social, economic and environmental sustainability in the planning and organization of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. Salesforce wants to become a major player in this ambition by promoting the values ​​of equality, diversity and inclusion that guide all of its employees on a daily basis.

Salesforce employees will in turn become ambassadors of the Milano Cortina 2026 mission, participating in the promotion of the values ​​that the Games represent. Salesforce is heavily engaged in this area, as the company is carbon neutral throughout its value chain and will help plant and restore 100 million trees globally by 2030.