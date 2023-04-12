Home Sports Salesforce to enhance the McLaren fan experience
Sports

by admin
McLaren Racing has announced it will partner with Salesforce, the global leader in customer relationship management (CRM), as the Official Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team

The partnership will deliver unique connected experiences on and off the track, helping to boost fan engagement and attract new audiences.

Salesforce it will help McLaren to deepen its relationship with its global fan base and connect with fans and partners in new markets through its Customer 360 suite of products. Specifically, McLaren will use Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud and MuleSoft to engage its fans from anywhere with relevant and personalized content to build lasting relationships.

Through the multi-year partnership, Salesforce will enable McLaren to offer fans new and improved digital experiences across all F1 races. This includes the provision of bespoke opportunities to fans through the McLaren app, a new personalized digital check-in experience for guests and unique offers for McLaren Plus subscribers.

Throughout the 2023 F1 season, the Salesforce brand will be represented in the McLaren garages and team digital touchpoints.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

