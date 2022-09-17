The surgeon talks about his relationship with the Canavese trail, which has always seen him present and why he hung up his shoes. His record is 2h, 17 ’06’ ‘

IVREA. The Ivrea-Mombarone 2022 will not see Mauro Salizzoni at the start, the Ivrea surgeon who was, until 2019, among the main protagonists of the race and for a long time was part of the group of the “four musketeers of the race”, the athletes who, since 1977 onwards they participated in all editions: with him were Carlo Duò, Giancarlo Valanzano and Luigi Bianchetti.

«Carlo was the first to give up as he gets older – remembers Salizzoni -, then it was Giancarlo’s turn and now I’m the one to raise the white flag, while Luigi continues and will be in the race again this year. There are years, it is useless to deny it: already in 2019 I exceeded the maximum time, albeit by a few seconds, so it is right to close here ».

The memories of Salizzoni, born in 1948, on the eve of the Momba could fill a book: “As an athlete I like to remember my record, two hours 17 ’06”, a time that in recent years I could not even get close, but which remains the best result of the family, even if my son Pietro, who has been participating for years, has a slightly superior staff and claims that he did not beat me just because, between mine and his primacy there was a slight lengthening of the path which, in his say, it was crucial. Perhaps he is right, but I will never admit it, because this diatribe is now a family tradition ».

Despite his profession as a surgeon specializing in liver transplants, Salizzoni has always managed to carve out the hours necessary to be at the start: “I remember a year in which I finished a transplant during the night, I managed to arrive from the parts of Piazza Ottinetti. on the edgeI ditched the car where it happened and I queued to the departing group ».

Sunday will be, albeit without the legendary bib number 10 (which he always wore and then passed on to his son), on the ramps of Mombarone: “I will go up with Giorgia, his partner, to experience that unique atmosphere, to encourage Pietro and all the others . I am grateful to Momba, because she has always been part of my life, an outlet that allowed me to disconnect from a job that, however rewarding, was demanding and heavy. And today, rethinking every single edition is like opening an emotional album of memories ». A curiosity: «For many years the women arrived well behind me, then in 2002 the very strong Corinne Favre, winner of that edition, joined me and we reached the finish line together. Since then, the “barometer” of my performances has been the number of athletes who reached the finish line before me, more and more numerous, alas ».

Salizzoni spent a period in Vietnam for professional reasons and from there a legend was born that he himself cultivated: “Having nothing else to do, I worked and ran down there in Hanoi, on exotic roads with suggestive names … back I was in great shape and I was going faster than usual, so much so that someone hypothesized that there I had found some miraculous herb capable of enhancing my performances. It was absolutely not true, but I willingly let it believe, just for fun. “