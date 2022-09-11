Sally: Maybe against Stuttgart too many rotations, Kimmich’s own penalty area to stop the game is dangerous

Original title: Sally: Maybe against Stuttgart too much rotation Kimmich own penalty area to stop the game is very dangerous

Live it on September 11. In an interview with SPORT1, Bayern sports director Salihamidzic talked about some of the team’s current situation. He said that he has no doubt that Mane will show a good performance again.

About Nagelsman

Salley: “Nagelsmann is still looking for his style, he hasn’t had a squad like this before. He talks to the players a lot, he treats everyone equally. Of course, he’ll have more with the leaders. A lot of communication, it’s a learning process. We’re Bayern and it’s not easy, we have a lot of players who can start and that’s why it’s so important to communicate with everyone.”

About some games before Murciara against Stuttgart

Sally: “He had a problem with his hip, so he didn’t play in some games. He played very well before that, the manager knew that, and so did Muciara.”

Was there too much rotation against Stuttgart?

Sally: “Maybe it’s a bit too much, but if we win, no one will talk about it. Barcelona also rested the players yesterday, but they won 4-0.”

On Mislintat’s remarks – it’s difficult as a referee against Bayern’s power in a stadium like this

Sally: “In the first few games, a lot of decisions went against us. That’s why I was surprised when my colleagues and I talked about it, especially this season.”

About the opponent’s foul on Kimmich

Salley: “Kimich felt his jersey being pulled, so he stopped playing. I would blow the whistle because he’s our player. But what Kimmich was doing there was dangerous because that It’s in his own box and he won’t do it again.”

About Tuesday’s game

Sally: "We have Gnabry, although it didn't work in the last game, he is still our killer in front of goal. We have Mane, we also signed Terr, and we have Shu Poe Mortin. We looked at the transfer market and we didn't find a better option than what we had." About Tel Sally: "Tell is only 17 years old, but there are not many players in the world who have the ability he has, he has the potential to be good, he has this instinct. In my opinion, he is the best talent in Europe in that position. player of." There are rumours you've spoken to someone close to Kane about a move Sally: "I didn't communicate with anyone." Will a striker be signed? Salley: "We'll look at this every year, first we'll see how things go this season. We've had a great squad for a long time and I want to see how things go." About Mane Sally: "There were two games that didn't go the way he imagined. Mane was the most critical of himself, but I have no doubt that he will perform well again."

