Sally: Bayern has no gold mine and no gold coach, but he has to grow in his acting style

Live it, August 4th. Bayern spent more than 100 million euros to strengthen this summer. Sports director Salihamidzic said that Bayern had no gold mines and no investors who spent money, and emphasized that they also obtained funds through selling.

The signings of Mane, De Ligt, Gravenberg, Ter and others have caused the outside world to question where Bayern got so much money. In this regard, Sally said: “We still have no gold mines under Sebena Street, and we also There is no boss who throws money at it.”

Sally: “Bayern’s financial situation is very stable, the fees for the stadium have been settled, the ticket revenue is pure profit, we have been trying not to go into debt, which means that we have to have income to spend. We sold two reasons. Chaz, Roca and Lewandowski, so we have money to invest.” It is reported that Bayern received 79.4 million euros by selling players this summer.

Some of the previous statements of Bayern coach Nagelsmann have caused dissatisfaction with Barcelona President Laporta, Tottenham coach Conte and other people. Should he better control his words and deeds? “I would say: We have a lot of communication with each other. He’s still in a growth phase, that’s normal,” Sally said.

“It was a learning process for him, as it was for me before. He too has to find his style. But we all have to give him time. It was a blessing for Bayern to have him, he Will learn what the ‘trigger points’ are in players, journalists and executives. He’s an honest guy and I work well with him.”

