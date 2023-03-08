“Our ambition is to build our tomorrow in an environmentally friendly project through the unique experiences that mountain sports can offer and only by working together will this be possible. I thank the organizing committee of the 50th edition of the Marcialonga for actively involving us and given the opportunity to be actors in this celebration”

Ilaria Cestonaro, Marketing Manager Salomon Italy

Salomon globally is striving to achieve objectives based on scientific data: absolute reduction of 50% of CO2 emissions by 2030 compared to a baseline of 2019 and emissions of the same equal to zero by 2050 (more info). Salomon Italia, aligned to contribute to the achievement of these ambitious climate protection objectives, proudly announces that it contributed to the cause during the 50th edition of the Marcialonga with certified compensation equal to 30,000 kg of CO2 emissions.