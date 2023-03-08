Home Sports SALOMON AT MARCIALONGA 2023: 30,000 kg of CO2 OFFSET
Sports

SALOMON AT MARCIALONGA 2023: 30,000 kg of CO2 OFFSET

by admin
SALOMON AT MARCIALONGA 2023: 30,000 kg of CO2 OFFSET

“Our ambition is to build our tomorrow in an environmentally friendly project through the unique experiences that mountain sports can offer and only by working together will this be possible. I thank the organizing committee of the 50th edition of the Marcialonga for actively involving us and given the opportunity to be actors in this celebration”
Ilaria Cestonaro, Marketing Manager Salomon Italy

Salomon globally is striving to achieve objectives based on scientific data: absolute reduction of 50% of CO2 emissions by 2030 compared to a baseline of 2019 and emissions of the same equal to zero by 2050 (more info). Salomon Italia, aligned to contribute to the achievement of these ambitious climate protection objectives, proudly announces that it contributed to the cause during the 50th edition of the Marcialonga with certified compensation equal to 30,000 kg of CO2 emissions.

See also  Chinese Women's Volleyball Coach Cai Bin: Strive to rely on the team to play in the World League Finals to fight against the Italian team_Event Focus_Sports Channel

You may also like

The vaccine crisis is not over yet?Djokovic withdraws...

Champions League: BVB’s great anger at the referee

Foggia-Viterbese: the only firm point is always the...

2 eliminated against Chelsea

“From Now to Future” Hangzhou Asian Games Official...

Grimaldi Lines, partnership with CR Campania Figc-LND –...

Herbert Fischer-Solms † – SPORT & POLITICS

Scattered considerations after Chelsea-Borussia Dortmund (2-0) — Sportellate.it

Terzić – “Had to change far too soon”

The 10 best sports for weight loss

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy