SALOMON IS PREMIUM PARTNER OF MILAN CORTINA 2026

The Annecy company, a point of reference for mountain sports enthusiasts for more than seventy-five years, further strengthens its image and officially becomes part of the Olympic and Paralympic world starting from the Milan Cortina 2026 winter project. Clothing, footwear and accessories will be provided by Salomon to the technical staff, competition judges, volunteers and staff involved in the Olympic and Paralympic torch relay route.

With the signing of the partnership between Salomon and the Organizing Committee of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Games, the high quality of one of the most established sports companies at an international level and the values ​​of the Olympic and Paralympic Movements such as respect, loyalty, equality and inclusiveness come together. In fact, the agreement activates a synergy that once again confirms the unifying power of sport and strengthens the interest and sense of trust around future Italian Games.

The President of the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation Giovanni Malagò: “With the entry of a company of Salomon’s caliber into the Milano Cortina 2026 team, a relationship marked by excellence is initiated. The Winter Games represent the highest expression of sport also from a technical and organizational point of view. Being able to count on Salomon’s extremely high quality allows us to bring the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics and Paralympics to the highest possible level of performance.”

The CEO of Milano Cortina 2026 Andrea Varnier: “The Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games and the complexity of their organization represent a real challenge that can be faced by involving organizations and people with high experience. We welcome Salomon and its great knowledge of the winter environment, we are proud that the first experience of this great company in the Olympic and Paralympic world takes place with the Milano Cortina 2026 project”.

Salomon President and CEO Franco Fogliato: “Since the founding of Salomon in 1947, we have been dedicated to the pursuit of sporting excellence. As a company, we have played a crucial role in constantly shaping the future of mountain sports, contributing no less to the invention of ski cross and boarder cross, which have become Olympic disciplines. For decades we have dedicated ourselves to research, studying how we can push ourselves to the limits of sporting performance in alpine and Nordic skiing competitions, and today we have found the opportunity to connect our Salomon brand to the Olympic Movement. I speak on behalf of all Salomon collaborators on a global level declaring that we could not be more proud to announce that we are Premium Partner of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games”.