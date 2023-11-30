Salomon Italia and Marcialonga at work for the 51st edition – Sport Marketing News

The three-year agreement between Salomon Italia e Marcialonga, we remember signed last year and valid for three years, sees the French brand once again projected with enthusiasm for the highly anticipated 51st edition, scheduled for 28 January 2024. Since the first editions of Marcialonga, therefore even before the recent renewal, Salomon and the Organizing Committee supported the importance of spreading and promoting Nordic skiing, defined as the “most authentic” sport on snow. It is no coincidence that, throughout history, Marcialonga has been the point of reference for pioneers and the stage for professionals of the caliber of Maurillo De Zolt, Jørgen Aukland, Asle Gjerdalen, Jerry Ahrlin, Michail Botvinov, Jesus Gutierrez and athletes such as Maria Bonaldi Canins, Guidina Dal Sasso, Britta Johansson Norgren, Tatiana Bondareva or Cristina Paluselli.

Then recalling how passion, authenticity, innovation but also attention to the environment are values ​​that Marcialonga and Salomon have in common, the French brand informs how on a global level it is working to achieve objectives based on scientific data: absolute reduction of 50% of emissions CO2 by 2030 compared to a 2019 baseline and zero emissions thereof by 2050.

In line with all this, there was a small but concrete contribution from Salomon Italia during the 2023 edition through the compensation certified by ClimatePartner amounting to 30,000 kg of CO2 emissions. Well, in view of the 51st edition of Marcialonga, the one as mentioned next January, Salomon Italia is working to eco-plan the next support and promotional activities which, both in the organization phase and in the activation phase during the days of the event, will find effective compensation for CO2 emissions.

Ilaria Cestonaro, Marketing manager Salomon Italia: “We are proud to support Marcialonga, a historic partner for us with whom we share values, in particular environmental sustainability and the protection of places that allow us to express ourselves and sport: mountain environments. And it is precisely in these places, the stage of the next Olympic and Paralympic Games Milano Cortina 2026, that we renew our commitment with our recent collaboration as Premium Partner of the Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026. I wish a good Marcialonga to everyone, athletes, volunteers and partners, and that as always sport triumphs.”

Share this: Facebook

X

