Salt Bae with World Cup: “The whole world was talking about me”

Soccer World Cup Trophy

“The whole world was talking about me,” says the chef

Salt Bae snuck onto the grass after the World Cup final and posed with the trophy

Source: pa/dpa/Robert Michael

After the World Cup final, influencer and celebrity chef Salt Bae caused a furore when he snagged the trophy for selfies. Six months later he tries his hand at half-baked explanations. In business, he suffers a setback.

Nusret Gokce gave everything. Again and again he patted Lionel Messi on the back at the moment of his greatest triumph and tried to persuade the Argentine superstar to take a picture together on the pitch. The penetrance was finally successful – Messi reluctantly posed for a picture next to Gökce. After that, Gökce continued his show. He followed Argentina internationals, who had just beaten France on penalties in an epic World Cup final in Qatar, to take pictures and videos with them for his Instagram account.

The high point of self-portrayal: Gökce even posed with the World Cup. Nusret Gokce? The man is better known by his stage name Salt Bae. Exactly, the man who gilds steaks in his celebrity restaurants and theatrically sprinkles salt over the meat from a height of half a meter.

For his appearance after the World Cup final, Gökce received a full-fledged shitstorm. Even Fifa was forced to comment on the celebrity chef’s show after the game: “The trophy is an iconic trophy that can only be touched by a very select group of people.”

A chef who likes to eat with superstars like Kylian Mbappé, Franck Ribery or Messi obviously does not belong to this group of people. Six months after the World Cup final, he now commented on his show on the lawn after the World Cup final for the first time.

“Five billion talked about me afterwards”

“Many of the team were in my restaurant. I didn’t feel like a stranger. It was a special moment. But I would never set foot on a World Cup field again,” Gökce told The Times. He didn’t go onto the field with the intention of doing advertising, but simply because he felt like it. The videos in which he sprinkles imaginary salt on the World Cup trophy somehow speak a different language.

The trophy wants to be salted

Source: pa/dpa/Robert Michael

Even half a year after the World Cup, the influencer does not recognize any misconduct and sees no reason to apologize. “After the final whistle, I was just one of many on the pitch. There were at least 1000 other people on the field. But when the videos were shown, it was always just me.” Gökce claims he didn’t like the attention at all: “I didn’t kick anyone and didn’t steal anything. Two billion people watched the World Cup final. And how many people talked about me afterwards? five billion. The whole world.”

At least in New York, Salt Bae will be less talked about in the near future. There, Gökce had to close his Salt Bae Burger restaurant in Manhattan, which had only opened in 2020, after bad reviews.

