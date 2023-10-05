Home » Salvador Sobral sinks ‘El Hormiguero’ in his interview with Broncano: “What a stupid program”
Salvador Sobral sinks ‘El Hormiguero’ in his interview with Broncano: “What a stupid program”

05/10/2023

05/10/2023 and las 15:23 CEST

The Portuguese artist, winner of Eurovision in 2017, attended David Broncano’s late night and showed to have a great sense of smoke

The resistancereceived Salvador Sobral in its delivery yesterday, Wednesday, October 4. The Portuguese artist, winner of Eurovision in 2017 with the ballad ‘Amar pelos dois’, attended David Broncano’s late night and he proved to have a great sense of humor, as he entered fully into the usual dynamics of the program.

Sobral began by talking about the instructions he had received before going to the Movistar Plus+ space, since they had told him that it was “very important” in Spain: “They had never given me a briefing so intense.” “I got nervous as if this were Jay Leno,” said the singer and then released an unexpected cut to the laughter of the audience: “In the end this is nonsense.”

But also, after the presenter made a comment aboutThe Anthillthe guest recalled his interview in the Antena 3 format after winning Eurovision. “I said… Oh my God, how stupid this program is. I said I was never going to go to one of those things again and look, here I am”he even said in a double zasca directed at both Pablo Motos’ and Broncano’s programs.

“I’m a serious artist, I’m going to play at the Liceo… I can’t be here boom, boom, boom,” he continued saying to the laughter of the audience and Broncano’s surprise: “And what do I do? I just “I have what I have!” “Prepare for interviews”Sobral ended up asking the comedian.

