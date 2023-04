Champion Salzburg and HCB Südtirol yesterday took a big step towards the final of the ICE Hockey League: Salzburg were not bothered by a 0:1 deficit at KAC and laid the foundation for victory with three goals in the middle third. The “Bulls” lead in the “Best of seven” semi-final series with 3:1, as does HCB Südtirol. The Italians defeated the Vienna Capitals 5-2.

