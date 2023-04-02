Home Sports Salzburg and Bozen in ICE before entering the final
Salzburg and Bozen in ICE before entering the final

Red Bull Salzburg is only one win away from the win2day ICE Hockey League to reach the final. The “Bulls” prevailed 3-1 on Friday at KAC and are leading 3-1 in the “Best of seven” series. The fifth game takes place on Sunday (4.30 p.m.) in Salzburg and the “Red Jackets” already have their backs to the wall.

Just like the Vienna Capitals after the 2:5 on Friday at home against Bolzano. The South Tyroleans are also already 3:1 ahead in the series before the game at 6 p.m.

Win2day ICE Hockey League, semi-finals, fifth day of play

Start 4.30 p.m.:

Salzburg – KAC -:-

(-:- -:- -:-)

Stand in der „Best of seven“-Serie: 3:1

Beginning 6:00 p.m.:

Bolzano – Vienna -:-

(-:- -:- -:-)

Stand in der „Best of seven“-Serie: 3:1

