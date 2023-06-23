Home » Salzburg brings central defenders from Munich
by admin
Series champions Salzburg have secured the services of German U19 team player Leandro Morgalla. The central defender is moving from third division club 1860 Munich to the “Bullen” until 2028, where he is to be used as a cooperation player at FC Liefering for the time being.

