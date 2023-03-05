Salzburg captain Andreas Ulmer played his 400th Bundesliga game against SK Rapid in Vienna on Sunday. He is the 35th player to break the sound barrier since the league was founded. The 37-year-old completed 375 matches for Salzburg – a club record. Ulmer is also one of only five kickers in Bundesliga history to have 250 wins to their credit. The others are Erich Obermayr, Heribert Weber, Michael Baur and Leo Lainer.

Ulmer was already represented in the Legends Club of the Bundesliga, into which every player with 400 appearances is automatically placed, namely through his twelve championship titles with Salzburg. He also won a 13th with Wiener Austria in 2005/06, although the left-back was not used at the time. “He is the record champion among players and one of only nine players who managed to fulfill two criteria of our Legends Club. That actually says everything about his standing and his successes,” said Bundesliga CEO Christian Ebenbauer.

From Austria via Ried to Salzburg

Ulmer, who made his Bundesliga debut at Austria Wien under the coaching duo Peter Stöger/Frenkie Schinkels on May 29, 2005 (5-1 home win against Admira), came to the in January 2009 via the “Veilchen” and SV Ried Salzburgers. He immediately became a regular and remained so among all Salzburg coaches. In 400 league games, Ulmer has only been sent off twice and has never received more than four yellow cards per season. In February 2009, the defender made his debut in the ÖFB national team.

Ulmer has played 132 games in the European Cup so far – one UEFA Cup game with Austria and 131 games with Salzburg. He was in the Europa League semi-finals and four times in the Champions League group stage.