Salzburg celebrates championship title with 15,000 fans

For the tenth time in a row, Red Bull Salzburg was able to lift the Bundesliga championship plate on Sunday evening. In front of 15,233 spectators in the Red Bull Arena, the guests from Klagenfurt tried to be a party fright, but the successful defending champion was able to go straight to the championship celebration thanks to a strong second half in a positive mood.

One might think that for the tenth year in a row, championship celebrations are becoming routine. Nevertheless, thanks to the tough title fight with Sturm Graz, the mood was possibly more emotional than in some of the last few years. With enthusiastic fans, many farewells and the usual rain of confetti, the pressure of the past few weeks has visibly eased. You could see that with the example of captain Andreas Ulmer, when the Austrian record champion (13 titles) stretched the plate to the sky.

In addition to the plate, the focus was on Alexander Walke, named club legend by a sports director Christoph Freund who seemed just as relieved. In the interview, 39-year-old Walke, who is ending his career, was emotional. When asked if he or Freund would be the last to leave the celebrations, the German replied curtly: “He won’t stand a chance today.”

