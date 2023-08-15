Home » Salzburg for a long time without Solet and Morgalla
Salzburg for a long time without Solet and Morgalla

Champion Red Bull Salzburg will have to do without his regular Oumar Solet until autumn. The central defender will be out for at least a few weeks with a knee injury, as the league leaders announced without details of the injury. Solet was injured on Sunday in the game against Wiener Austria without external influence.

Leandro Morgalla will also be missing for several weeks from Salzburg, who are currently affected by numerous absences. The 18-year-old defender tore a ligament in his ankle in a duel, the club announced.

