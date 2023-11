Inter doesn’t stop anymore, they also pass to Salzburg thanks to a perfectly executed penalty by Lautaro Martinez, who came on in the second half in place of Sanchez. With this victory, Inzaghi’s team has already qualified for the round of 16 (here is the ranking), two days before the end of the groups. READ the match report HERE

