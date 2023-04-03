Red Bull Salzburg and Bozen contest the final of the ICE Hockey League, with which Salzburg is once again the Austrian champion for the tenth time. The defending champion beat KAC 4-0 at home on Sunday and thus won the “best of seven” semi-final series against the Carinthians 4-1. The South Tyroleans also had the upper hand against the Vienna Capitals with a total of 4:1, and in the end there was a 3:2 win against the Viennese in front of their home crowd. The first final duel takes place on Thursday in Bolzano.

Read more …