Home » Salzburg loses friendly against Nordsjaelland
Sports

Salzburg loses friendly against Nordsjaelland

by admin
Salzburg loses friendly against Nordsjaelland

friendlies

Saturday:

Red Bull Salzburg – FC Nordsjaelland 0:2 (0:1)

LRA

Tore: Nygren (39th), Hansen (56th)

Sturm Graz – Spartak Trnava 4:0 (2:0)

Bad Blumau

Goal: Sarkaria (9.), Kiteishvili (43.), Gazibegovic (46.), Teixeira (77.)

WAC – MSK Zilina 2:2 (1:0)

Windischgarsten

Goals: Veratschnig (40′), Ballo (50′) or Addo (88′), Kopasek (90′)

Rapid – FC Polissja Schytomyr 1:1 (1:0)

Count Chess

Goals: Burgstaller (45′) and Hitschenko (78′)

LASK – FC St. Gallen 1:1 (0:1)

Jenbach

Goals: Usor (90th) and Witzig (45th)

SCR Altach – FC Luzern 0:2

Schruns

DSV Leoben – TSV Hartberg 0:0

Leoben

See also  Basketball, Serie A playoffs: Milan beats Sassari with a super Rodriguez. Olimpia on 2-0 - Sport

You may also like

who will be the new number one?

Wimbledon: Alcaraz fights his way into the round...

Shock offer: Samsung Galaxy Watch4 at half price...

Korean defender worth more than a billion. Bayern...

Zhang Linyan: Overcoming Challenges to Score Goals in...

Holidays over: Serie A restarts with training camps

the abandonment of Mark Cavendish obscures the victory...

Crisis for Checo Pérez as he Struggles in...

F1, British GP: Verstappen in pole position, followed...

GLOSA: The new chief of judges? From the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy