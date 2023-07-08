Salzburg loses friendly against Nordsjaelland

15
friendlies
Saturday:
Red Bull Salzburg – FC Nordsjaelland 0:2 (0:1)
LRA
Tore: Nygren (39th), Hansen (56th)
Sturm Graz – Spartak Trnava 4:0 (2:0)
Bad Blumau
Goal: Sarkaria (9.), Kiteishvili (43.), Gazibegovic (46.), Teixeira (77.)
WAC – MSK Zilina 2:2 (1:0)
Windischgarsten
Goals: Veratschnig (40′), Ballo (50′) or Addo (88′), Kopasek (90′)
Rapid – FC Polissja Schytomyr 1:1 (1:0)
Count Chess
Goals: Burgstaller (45′) and Hitschenko (78′)
LASK – FC St. Gallen 1:1 (0:1)
Jenbach
Goals: Usor (90th) and Witzig (45th)
SCR Altach – FC Luzern 0:2
Schruns
DSV Leoben – TSV Hartberg 0:0
Leoben
