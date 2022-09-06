Home Sports Salzburg-Milan, Pioli: “The point is fine, but we lacked quality”
Salzburg-Milan, Pioli: “The point is fine, but we lacked quality”

Salzburg-Milan, Pioli: “The point is fine, but we lacked quality”

The Milan coach: “In the Champions League, if you want to win you have to raise the level, I didn’t expect Dinamo to beat Chelsea”

Stefano Pioli maintains a great clarity in the analysis of what has certainly not been the best Milan of the season. “For us it is a good result – comments the Rossoneri coach – the performance was sufficient, but you have to raise the level of quality to win games like this. We could have done better, the opponent was strong and the result remains positive, even if yes. he could have done better. On the second balls he struggled, especially at the beginning. Salzburg has speed and quality in the trident, they created difficulties for us. We tried to the end, but it was not the day we had more clarity . There was a lack of speed in the construction, when we succeeded we also created opportunities “.

THE GROUP

The AC Milan group, considered one of the easiest on paper, has become complicated given the unexpected victory of Dinamo Zagreb with Chelsea. “Honestly, the result in Zagreb surprised me, but this teaches us that in football in the Champions League there is nothing easy. We knew that Salzburg are strong especially at home, now the next match with Dinamo at San Siro will already have a important specific weight, given what happened in Zagreb. Dest has recently arrived but he has quality when he pushes, he will give us other solutions. Origi has to find rhythm but he is a strong player. With so many games we need a lot of level elements. ” .

