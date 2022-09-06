Stefano Pioli maintains a great clarity in the analysis of what has certainly not been the best Milan of the season. “For us it is a good result – comments the Rossoneri coach – the performance was sufficient, but you have to raise the level of quality to win games like this. We could have done better, the opponent was strong and the result remains positive, even if yes. he could have done better. On the second balls he struggled, especially at the beginning. Salzburg has speed and quality in the trident, they created difficulties for us. We tried to the end, but it was not the day we had more clarity . There was a lack of speed in the construction, when we succeeded we also created opportunities “.