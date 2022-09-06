Home Coppe Salzburg-Milan, who is Jaissle, Rangnick’s protege who marked Toni
CoppeSports

Salzburg-Milan, who is Jaissle, Rangnick’s protege who marked Toni

by admin
Salzburg-Milan, who is Jaissle, Rangnick’s protege who marked Toni

When he was born Pioli was already playing in Serie A, a defender battered by injuries, Rangnick’s protégé: the Salzburg of the golden youth travels fast with him

In Germany they are called “laptop trainers”. That of PCs full of data, of Wyscout open twenty hours a day, of big data at breakfast and of innovative ideas, or of particular methods designed to forge groups. David Wagner, who grew up spying on Klopp in Dortmund, took the team into the woods during the preseason with Huddersfield, on an islet near Sweden. Twenty boys behind a fire cooking fish.

See also  Atalanta Milan, Pioli in conference: "Important test, then it will be tour de force"

You may also like

Lecce, Baroni: “Courage was lacking in the second...

Turin-Lecce 1-0, Paro: “Juric happy with the victory,...

US Open Comprehensive | Medvedev was blocked again,...

Turin-Lecce, Cairo smiles: “What a great start with...

Us Open, Swiatek and Pegula are fourth

Us Open: Tiafoe beats Nadal 3-1, it’s the...

Champions League, Del Piero on the Italians: Juve,...

Baseball, San Marino wins in Parma in the...

Turin-Lecce 1-0: Vlasic signs the decisive goal

Cassano: Milan deserved to win in the derby...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy