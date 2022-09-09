Home Sports Salzburg on Twitter: “In front of Maldini you can only look with admiration”
Salzburg on Twitter: “In front of Maldini you can only look with admiration”

Salzburg on Twitter: “In front of Maldini you can only look with admiration”

The curious background published by Salzburg on Twitter, on the occasion of the match against Milan, which concerns Paolo Maldini

Through its Twitter profile, the Salzburg has posted a curious video about Paolo Maldini. On the occasion of the match on Tuesday of Champions League between the Austrians and the Milanthe former captain, today manager of the Rossoneri club, greeted Roko Simicson of his former teammate Dario Simic. What’s curious about it? The gaze turned towards Maldini of everyone present in that room. “When Paolo Maldini arrives in the city, all you can do is watch in awe. Our team’s reaction says it all …”, Salzburg wrote on their account. Milan, today’s top news: Tonali has renewed, Pioli in conference.

