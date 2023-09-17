Home » Salzburg opponent Benfica wins at Vizela
Salzburg opponent Benfica wins at Vizela

Benfica Lisbon goes into the away game against Salzburg at the start of the Champions League group phase on Wednesday with a sense of achievement. Portugal’s champions won 2-1 (2-0) in the domestic league in Vizela on Saturday and moved into second place behind FC Porto with their fourth win in their fifth game of the season.

Petar Musa (9th) and Angel di Maria (39th) scored the goals for former Salzburg coach Roger Schmidt’s team, who conceded a goal from a penalty in the 70th minute.

