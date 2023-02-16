The numbers of Salzburg and Rome

It’s about the first time that the two teams face each other in European competitions. The Salzburg in the group stage last November he lost against Milan 4-0 and has not won in four games Europa League. The Roma he has scored at least one goal in each of his last 33 matches in Europe. If the finals are also considered, Roma have progressed in eight of their last nine knockout matches. The exception against Manchester United in the Europa League semi-finals in 2020-21. PAulus Dybala scored in the last two games played in the Europa League.