Home Sports Salzburg-Rome, where to watch the Europa League play-offs on TV and streaming
Sports

Salzburg-Rome, where to watch the Europa League play-offs on TV and streaming

by admin
Salzburg-Rome, where to watch the Europa League play-offs on TV and streaming

The numbers of Salzburg and Rome

It’s about the first time that the two teams face each other in European competitions. The Salzburg in the group stage last November he lost against Milan 4-0 and has not won in four games Europa League. The Roma he has scored at least one goal in each of his last 33 matches in Europe. If the finals are also considered, Roma have progressed in eight of their last nine knockout matches. The exception against Manchester United in the Europa League semi-finals in 2020-21. PAulus Dybala scored in the last two games played in the Europa League.

Studies Sky Sports

They are Sky Sports One, Sky Sport 24 e NOW, at 18 and at 23, Education pre e post match con Leo DiBello in conduction; with him Alessandro Del Piero, Beppe Bergomi e Andrew Marinozzi. On Sky Sport 24, the studio will also be broadcast at 8pm, which will act as a post for the 6.45pm matches and as a pre-match for the 9pm matches. The 8pm and 11pm matches will also be broadcast on Sky Sport 4K.

Where to see Salzburg-Rome

The challenge of the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg is played today Thursday 16 February at 6.45pm and it will be live on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252 and NOW. Commentary by Massimo Marianella with commentary by Lorenzo Minotti. The sideline connections are by Paolo Assogna. Live Goal by Riccardo Gentile.

See also  Rome, January market: Mourinho wants Senesi, Dalot and Grillitsch

You may also like

Ten Hag rebuilt Manchester United — Sportellate.it

How bad investments ruined millionaire champions

NBA All Star Game 2023, ben 25 ‘internationals’...

Galliani: ‘Monza-Milan is my life, my last dance...

World Ski Championships: Brignone silver in giant, gold...

Conference League: Braga-Fiorentina – Football

stay in Italy for post-surgery treatment – breaking...

Oklahoma, Texas and Big 12 all need to...

FC Barcelona – Manchester United: Preview, probable alignments,...

Spanish justice investigates FC Barcelona payments to ex-president...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy