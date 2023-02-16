The numbers of Salzburg and Rome
It’s about the first time that the two teams face each other in European competitions. The Salzburg in the group stage last November he lost against Milan 4-0 and has not won in four games Europa League. The Roma he has scored at least one goal in each of his last 33 matches in Europe. If the finals are also considered, Roma have progressed in eight of their last nine knockout matches. The exception against Manchester United in the Europa League semi-finals in 2020-21. PAulus Dybala scored in the last two games played in the Europa League.
Studies Sky Sports
They are Sky Sports One, Sky Sport 24 e NOW, at 18 and at 23, Education pre e post match con Leo DiBello in conduction; with him Alessandro Del Piero, Beppe Bergomi e Andrew Marinozzi. On Sky Sport 24, the studio will also be broadcast at 8pm, which will act as a post for the 6.45pm matches and as a pre-match for the 9pm matches. The 8pm and 11pm matches will also be broadcast on Sky Sport 4K.
Where to see Salzburg-Rome
The challenge of the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg is played today Thursday 16 February at 6.45pm and it will be live on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252 and NOW. Commentary by Massimo Marianella with commentary by Lorenzo Minotti. The sideline connections are by Paolo Assogna. Live Goal by Riccardo Gentile.