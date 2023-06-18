Salzburg sign Serbian youngster – sport.ORF.at

Champion Red Bull Salzburg have hit the transfer market, signing 19-year-old striker Petar Ratkov from Serbian runners-up Backa Topola. The club announced this on Sunday. The 1.93 m tall Ratkov received a contract until 2028. Serbian media reported a transfer fee of EUR 4.5 million plus bonuses. The teenager has already played 75 games in the Serbian upper house. Last season he scored 13 goals and four assists in 36 appearances.

Before the change, he exchanged views with his compatriot Strahinja Pavlovic, who plays for Salzburg. “He only spoke highly of the possibilities here,” Ratkov said happily. Sports director Christoph Freund spoke of a promising reinforcement. “He will get the necessary time with us to adapt to the higher level and the new challenge.”