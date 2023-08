The Pellets WAC also failed to stop Red Bull Salzburg’s run of success in the Admiral Bundesliga. The series champion prevailed 2-1 on Saturday in the Lavanttal Arena after a 0-1 deficit and thus also left the field as the winner in the fifth game of the season. This meant that pursuer Puntigamer Sturm Graz could be kept two points behind in the table. The league record has now been extended to 35 unbeaten games.

