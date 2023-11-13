Home » Salzburger Baidoo cancels ÖFB international matches
Sports

Salzburger Baidoo cancels ÖFB international matches

by admin
Salzburger Baidoo cancels ÖFB international matches

Samson Baidoo canceled the Austrian national soccer team’s upcoming international matches against Estonia and Germany on Monday. The Red Bull Salzburg defender is suffering from muscle problems. It was initially not clear whether a subsequent nomination would be made.

The already qualified ÖFB team will be visiting Estonia at the end of the European Championship qualification on Thursday (6 p.m.). At the end of the year, there will be a test match against Germany in the Ernst Happel Stadium on November 21st (8:45 p.m., live on ORF1).

See also  Iga Swiatek shows solidarity with Ukraine after French Open victory

You may also like

Chanel and st. Pedro, caught together after the...

Second League: During Funkel’s comeback – Nuremberg fans...

Vincent Kriechmayr remporte le super-G de Kvitfjell, Marco...

New President Mathias Beck in an interview

Fernando Alonso is nominated for Mercedes – SoyMotor.com

Nottingham Forest 2-0 West Ham: Taiwo Awoniyi adds...

2nd Bundesliga Radio live: The conference – 22nd...

India vs England: Yashasvi Jaiswal leads hosts to...

Defeat against Stuttgart: Darmstadt 98: The lily drama...

Brahim, Vinicius Júnior and Rodrygo share Jude Bellingham’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy