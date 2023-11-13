Salzburger Baidoo cancels ÖFB international matches

Samson Baidoo canceled the Austrian national soccer team’s upcoming international matches against Estonia and Germany on Monday. The Red Bull Salzburg defender is suffering from muscle problems. It was initially not clear whether a subsequent nomination would be made.

The already qualified ÖFB team will be visiting Estonia at the end of the European Championship qualification on Thursday (6 p.m.). At the end of the year, there will be a test match against Germany in the Ernst Happel Stadium on November 21st (8:45 p.m., live on ORF1).

