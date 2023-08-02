Home » Salzburg’s Bernardo before moving to Germany
Salzburg’s Bernardo before moving to Germany

Salzburg’s Brazilian defensive all-rounder Bernardo is apparently about to switch to the German Bundesliga. According to media reports, VfL Bochum and the 28-year-old agree on an immediate transfer. According to information from “WAZ” and “kicker”, the transfer fee for Salzburg, where the South American is still under contract until the summer of 2024, should be less than one million euros.

From 2016 to 2018 Bernardo made 40 Bundesliga appearances for RB Leipzig. From Leipzig he moved to Brighton & Hove Albion in the English Premier League. Bochum coach Thomas Letsch knows Bernardo from their earlier times together in Salzburg.

