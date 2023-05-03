Sam Allardyce: Leeds boss says he is ‘up there’ with Jurgen Klopp & Pep Guardiola

Leeds United: Sam Allardyce on becoming Leeds manager

New Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce has said he is “up there” with any manager in the Premier League including Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp.

Allardyce, who replaced Javi Gracia, said he may look “antiquated” but is the equal of any manager in the league.

“I’m 68 but there’s nobody ahead of me in football terms. Not Pep, not Klopp, not [Mikel] Arteta,” he said.

Allardyce’s task is to keep Leeds in the Premier League.

With four game remaining, they are only outside the relegation places on goal difference and face a daunting run-in with fixtures against Manchester City, Newcastle United, West Ham and Tottenham to come.

Of the timing of his appointment, Allardyce said: “Leeds have known where I am but it’s not materialised until now.

“The football club chooses which way it wants to go and far too many people think I am old and antiquated which is so far from truth.”

