Sam, what future? The obstacle-Ferrero and the desperate need for money
The former president spoke on TV attacking the fans, thus creating a further rift with the Sampdoria supporters who will take to the streets on Saturday evening. The BoD asks him to recapitalize: will he do it? Hope is a new property, between false promises and some backfire. Otherwise, the future is bleak
