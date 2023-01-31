Reggio Emilia, 31 January 2023 – Another twist in themurder of Saman Abbas. The 18-year-old’s uncle said he did not kill her niece, but admitted to having accompanied the girl’s two cousins, Nomanhulaq Nomanhulaq and Ikram Ijaz, to bury his body.

Saman Abbas

Lo zio Danish Hasnain il November 18, 2022 had indicated where to dig to find the body of the young woman who has disappeared since 30 April 2021, two days earlier she had asked to speak to the prison police of the Reggio Emilia prison: “I want to tell you that I did not kill Saman and for this reason I do not want to have a conviction for the one who he killed Saman.”

Danish, which from the investigations of the carabinieri and the Reggio Emilia prosecutor’s office is considered in reality the perpetrator of the crimethus reconstructs his version of the evening of April 30, saying that he was first called by Shabbar, the Saman’s fatherand that you didn’t answer. Then that he was joined while he was sleeping by his cousins ​​and that he followed them towards the Abbas’ house.

He would have seen the girl’s corpse on the ground among the greenhouses and added that the cousins ​​would have blamed Saman’s mother, Nazia Shaheen, even if according to him it hadn’t really happened that way. Then the three would have taken the body to the ruined farmhouse in Strada Reatino, where there was a shovel ready for digging. On November 18, together with the investigators, he then reconstructed the route taken that terrible night.