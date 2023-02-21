Samaranch youth sports education base settled in Hangzhou

From February 16th to 17th, Juan Antonio Samaranch, vice chairman of the International Olympic Committee, founder and honorary chairman of the Samaranch Sports Development Foundation, visited Hangzhou to inspect the preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games and attended the Samaranch The annual council of the Marange Sports Development Foundation, and the inauguration of the “Samaranchi Sports Development Foundation Hangzhou Office” and the “Samaranchi Youth (Hangzhou) Physical Education Base”.

“The successful hosting of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics has shown the world the strength of China. I believe that the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou will become another sports event where people gather together.” At the unveiling ceremony, Samaranch Jr. said, “This unveiling is a milestone moment for the Samaranch Sports Development Foundation. The Samaranch Sports Development Foundation will continue to uphold the three major principles of promoting national fitness, carrying forward the Olympic spirit, and enhancing the friendship between the Spanish people and the Chinese people. The purpose is to deepen docking around sports events and cultural exchanges, to help Hangzhou actively participate in international sports and cultural exchanges, and to host more world-class sports events.”

Yao Gaoyuan, the mayor of Hangzhou, said that the unveiling of the “Samaranchi Sports Development Foundation Hangzhou Office” and the “Samaranchi Youth (Hangzhou) Physical Education Base” in Hangzhou is another cooperation between Hangzhou and the Samaranch Sports Development Foundation. A major achievement will surely enrich and innovate carriers for the promotion and popularization of Olympic culture, inject strong momentum into the promotion of the Olympic spirit, and gather great power for Hangzhou to build an “international event city”.

According to reports, since 2020, the Samaranch Foundation has actively carried out sports public welfare and cultural activities in Zhejiang, and built a platform for Zhejiang and Hangzhou to introduce overseas sports resources, in-depth promotion of sports and cultural exchanges, and promote the development of sports in Hangzhou.

In addition, Samaranch Jr., Yu Zaiqing, founding chairman of the Samaranch Sports Development Foundation, member of the International Olympic Committee, vice chairman of the Chinese Olympic Committee, deputy secretary-general of the Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee, and Samaranch were also hired at the event on the 17th. Li Lingwei, chairman of Qi Sports Development Foundation, is the “Global Promotion Ambassador for Hangzhou to Build an ‘International Event City'”, and signed a memorandum of strategic cooperation with the Samaranch Foundation to jointly build an event city.