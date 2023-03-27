Home Sports Same Ramadan: Jay Cracks 41+13 and Becomes the Mainstay, Irving Made 5 of 15 Shots and Showed Mediocre – yqqlm
Same Ramadan: Jay Cracks 41+13 and Becomes the Mainstay, Irving Made 5 of 15 Shots and Showed Mediocre

Same Ramadan: Jay Cracks 41+13 and Becomes the Mainstay, Irving Made 5 of 15 Shots and Showed Mediocre
Original title: The same Ramadan: Jay bombed 41+13 into the mainstay Owen made 5 of 15 shots and performed mediocre

March 27, Beijing time, today’s NBA regular season, the Lone Ranger lost 104-110 to the Hornets. In this campaign, Lone Ranger star Irving was in poor form, making only 5 of 15 shots, scoring 18 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 2 turnovers, plus or minus -8.

Later in the day, the Celtics beat the Spurs 137-93. Celtics player Jaylen Brown performed high-energy, played 36 minutes, shot 18 of 29, 2 of 10 three-pointers, 3 of 5 free throws, scored 41 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal, plus/minus +28 , Leading the team to victory.

Previously, both Owen and Jaylen publicly stated on social platforms that they had officially started Ramadan. But after entering Ramadan, Irving’s performance was subpar. In the two games, he only made 11 of 31 shots, including 3 of 14 three-pointers, scoring a total of 36 points. Jaylen Brown made 28 of 52 shots in the two games, scoring a total of 68 points and 20 rebounds, exceeding his previous average performance.

