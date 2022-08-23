The 4-3-3 does not solve Vlahovic’s refueling problems. In addition to that of the Croatian, only one opportunity for Cuadrado, Bianconeri to be seen again. The Ligurians hit two woods

The first Juventus away match of the season ends with a goalless result in Marassi: against Sampdoria it ends 0-0, after Juve had won the last six direct clashes and the last draw was on 14 December 2014. Vlahovic too, after the five goals scored in 4 games as a starter, he suffers a setback. But it is all Juve who find little glory in Marassi, in the match that saw the debut from 1 ‘of Kostic and Rabiot, from starter to protagonist in the blink of an eye. The ranking begins to lengthen, with Inter, Napoli and Roma on the top step with full points and Juve chasing at two points.

Occasions with the dropper — With six injured players (Pogba, Di Maria, Szczesny and Bonucci as well as Chiesa and Kaio Jorge), Juve started with a 4-3-3 with Rugani in place of the captain, Rabiot on the left, and Cuadrado and Kostic alongside Vlahovic . Sampdoria, deprived of De Luca among others, chooses a 4-1-4-1 with Caputo at the end of the attack, supported by a decidedly inspired Sabiri. In the first half it is the hosts who play the game, holding the reins of the game and producing greater danger. After 6 minutes, the Ligurians almost took the lead with a ball from Leris deflected on the crossbar by Perin, on a great through ball by Sabiri that affected the Juventus defense. Juve responds with a personal action by Cuadrado, who in the 14th minute takes the ball away from Augello and points to Audero on the momentum, without considering a well-placed Vlahovic. The Dorian goalkeeper is saved in two stages. The Colombian and Danilo find themselves with their eyes closed on the right, McKennie various on the whole front, Kostic pistons on the left, but Juve fails to be dangerous in the goal zone. And still risks, when Vlahovic hits a post in his goal trying to defuse a shot from the flag. See also too difficult!Barcelona ends Camp Nou's three-game losing streak and takes the lead in the Asian war – yqqlm

The wings fly but the supplies are on the run — The Serbian couple is looking for each other but cannot be found, Juve maneuver but their game is slow and predictable. Sampdoria goes under pressure and starts again at speed, with Sabiri unpredictable splinter and within an organized system. Juve, on the other hand, fails to change pace and too often plays horizontally, with only McKennie looking for some flicker of unpredictability by moving between the lines. With the wings often sucked in during the folding phase, the problem of supplies to Vlahovic is not solved, so much so that the Serbian receives few balls and when he retires to go to retrieve some of them he is recalled to occupy the area. Throughout the first half, the center forward touches a total of three balls.

Make way for young people — The second half begins with De Sciglio in place of Alex Sandro, but above all with a more enterprising Juve. At 50 ‘Vlahovic’s first shot: the Serbian sends high with a left in the run, served in depth by Rabiot. Confirming that if Juve plays fast, their level of danger increases. But it is a flash in the pan: the bianconeri then go back to being now too wait-and-see, now too hasty, and in any case inconclusive, at least until Miretti enters the field in place of McKennie, after a quarter of an hour. From his recovery comes the filter for Vlahovic who serves Rabiot but from an offside position and therefore the goal is not validated. Rovella also enters the final, while Quagliarella is also seen in Sampdoria, but now the game has little to add, if not the thrill signed by the 39-year-old striker: Juve will be reviewed, because if it is true that in the end it conceded little to the Sampdoria, even less has managed to build. With the exception of Kostic’s family-size occasion in the 93rd minute, with Audero saving Sampdoria: a flash in the dark that does not change the balance of the match. See also Norbello is in the final Four

August 22, 2022 (change August 22, 2022 | 23:49)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

