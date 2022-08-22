The Juventus coach sees the glass as half full: “In the first half Sampdoria ran a lot, we did good things in the second.”

“Let’s look at the positive things – Allegri said after the disappointing 0-0 against Sampdoria -: we didn’t concede a goal for two games. Sampdoria ran a lot in the first half, we did good things in the second: scored a goal and had two favorable situations. In the final we also had an opportunity. In football you never have to do one thing, that is to run backwards. It happened the same with Sassuolo, those things got better. We did a good second half, too bad for the players. two points lost “.

Sul match — “In the first half we didn’t fill the opposing area well, in the second half we had to attack because they never broke the line. We need to work a little better.” The point: “We are in a moment when I am out of the Church, Pogba, important players. There is the inclusion of new players. There is a desire to do something important, compared to the others we are behind. To recover points you need patience and it must be done one step at a time. We are growing in condition and we will prepare on Saturday for the match against Roma “.

On the market — “The club will take care of it. We have to work. We started a little better than last year, this is a sign. Let’s not look at the negative things. Miretti entered well today, as did Rovella and Kean. There are also positive things”. See also Regeni, skip the Egyptian 007 trial. The judges: proceedings return to the gup - breaking latest news

On singles — On Vlahovic: “In the first half we didn’t do well because we didn’t have patience. In the second half the team came out and he played even better. There was also an action in which the ball landed and he tried to go first. He is deadly there but he has to be more serene “. On Zakaria: “A technical choice. I needed quality in the strait and Miretti has more even though he is younger”.

