The president of the Sampdoria after the non-arrival of the first tranche of the sale: “No resignation of the board of directors, we remain out of a sense of responsibility”

The attention of the Sampdoria world was today on the possible arrival of the first tranche (about forty million) guaranteed by the emissaries of a member of the Qatari family Al Thani, indicated as a possible new Sampdoria master, in an operation for a total of two hundred million. Yet another deadline missed, but there is trust and hope in society that something can happen. President Lanna was clear today: “The economic and financial situation was not as rosy in January as it is today. The sale is entirely in the hands of Vidal and Banca Lazard. The Board of Directors cannot decide anything, neither refuse nor accept. We cannot do anything: we are totally spectators of this event “. In any case, “the Board of Directors does not resign out of a sense of responsibility”.

Negotiation — Regarding the sale, the vice president and director Antonio Romei replied on the possible arrival today of an advance for the sale of the club by the Al Thani group. “Vidal told us that he is in contact with intermediaries and is waiting for the necessary sums to arrive to be able to move on to the executive phase with respect to a negotiation that has been going on for some time. The last contact we had was at 2 pm”.

The prospects — It is clear, however, that although corporate debt is “well structured”, that is, it has a very long maturity over time, medium-term financial coverage is required. In these conditions, the club should in short reach the end of the season, but the future at that point could present real problems. He then reiterated how last Monday’s episode, with Ferrero’s blitz at the stadium on the occasion of Samp-Roma, was a surprise for everyone: “Ferrero did not have a pass issued by Sampdoria – said Lanna -. these are higher level investigations at this time we do not believe we will give further details “. See also Tennis, Berrettini can't make it: in addition to Monte Carlo he will also miss Rome and Madrid

Ferrero case — In this regard, the Police Headquarters is carrying out investigations and has opened an investigation, as it is now clear that Ferrero has entered the stadium after the race has started without any admission ticket. Not only that: his arrival ignited the fans creating problems for public order. It is difficult to establish the measures that will be taken, but there is the Daspo hypothesis. The cameras will be viewed in the grandstand area, from where Ferrero entered the stadium in the first half of last Monday’s postponement.

October 20, 2022 (change October 20, 2022 | 20:20)

