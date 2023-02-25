A pig head was delivered this morning to Genova in front of the office Sampdoria. It was inside a box that someone left in front of the reception. The bomb squad arrived on the spot and opened the package and the Digos. The disturbing find was accompanied by a threatening note written in capital letters: “Massimo Ferrero, Antonio Romei, the next heads will be yours”. Only a month ago, a letter was delivered to the Samp headquarters bullet a blank from a dog swatter, accompanied by a handwritten threatening note, addressed to the former president Ferrero and Edoardo Garrone: “This time it’s blank, next time it’s true”.