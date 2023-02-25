Home Sports Samp, pig’s head and threats in front of the headquarters
Sports

Samp, pig’s head and threats in front of the headquarters

by admin
Samp, pig’s head and threats in front of the headquarters

A pig head was delivered this morning to Genova in front of the office Sampdoria. It was inside a box that someone left in front of the reception. The bomb squad arrived on the spot and opened the package and the Digos. The disturbing find was accompanied by a threatening note written in capital letters: “Massimo Ferrero, Antonio Romei, the next heads will be yours”. Only a month ago, a letter was delivered to the Samp headquarters bullet a blank from a dog swatter, accompanied by a handwritten threatening note, addressed to the former president Ferrero and Edoardo Garrone: “This time it’s blank, next time it’s true”.

See also  Federer in public for the first time since his retirement: on November 19th he will be in Tokyo

You may also like

Rangers: Michael Beale on his football journey, influences...

Barelli disqualified is now a diplomatic case. The...

Greg Taylor: From bit-part Celtic left-back to ‘player...

Which bike to keep fit?

Westbrook: Fantastic debut, but sadly without the win…

Klay Thompson: I still really want to improve,...

Milan, chosen the heir of Leao. Where will...

THE HOME OLYMPIC GAMES AS PROTAGONIST OF MARIE...

Exxon returns to the Chinese Super League to...

Maurizio Costanzo’s coffin has arrived at the Campidoglio

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy