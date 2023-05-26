Samp-Sassuolo, thousands of fans march to the stadium – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – GENOA, MAY 26 – A maxi banner with the inscription “Hands off Sampdoria” opens the procession of Sampdoria fans which left from the club’s headquarters in Corte Lambruschini and headed for the stadium where the last match is scheduled shortly home match of the championship which sees Sassuolo as an opponent.



The appeal of the Groups of the South was taken up by thousands of Doriani fans who wanted to give a strong message given the emergency situation that the club is experiencing without yet a new buyer, despite two aspirants, Radrizzani and Barnaba, and the looming risk of the bankruptcy which would mean restarting from Serie D. The current owner Massimo Ferrero and Edoardo Garrone, former patron ‘accused’ of having sold Samp to the Roman entrepreneur, are in the sights.



Many fans wore the shirt with the words ‘Hands off Sampdoria’ which were put up for sale with the aim of raising funds for the population of Emilia Romagna hit by the floods. (HANDLE).

