The Moroccan midfielder, one of the best Sampdoria in the second round of the past championship, suffered a sudden drop in performance. And, at San Siro against Inter, the coach left him on the bench. But, to get to salvation, he too serves to trigger the tips in crisis

We save ourselves (also) with the best Sabiri. And this is the goal, today, of Dejan Stankovic, firmly intent on recovering such an important technical (and human) capital for the Sampdoria group. On the other hand, only in this way can one hope to get out of trouble. And, in this regard, in Bogliasco they intend to pursue two paths towards the same goal. To recap: on his first day of school at Sampdoria, Dejan Stankovic had set a clear idea of ​​bringing the Sampdoria team “out of the danger zone” when the championship stopped for the World Cup. Emil Audero, speaking with the “Gazzetta” was even more pragmatic than his coach: “Sampdoria in double figures at the A break”. Translated, he would mean four points to be collected in the next three games, against Fiorentina, Lazio and Lecce. Far from impossible.

Beyond the crisis — A goal in La Spezia a month and a half ago, in his best performance of the season, then a declining performance both in terms of minutes and yield on the pitch, culminating in the exclusion of San Siro against Inter, last Saturday. A sign that even Stankovic, despite running out of alternatives, felt it was useless to focus on the Moroccan. Which, however, must now be recovered, because precisely in its best period – that is, since its arrival in Genoa in the last winter transfer market – Sampdoria had benefited from the tactical intelligence of a player today absolutely necessary to revitalize an attack in crisis. The beginning of the new championship, the difficulties of Sampdoria, the game and result crisis, have accelerated its involution. Sabiri must be helped to feel at the center of the project again and it is undeniable how – awaiting reinforcements, but before a new ownership – he is an irreplaceable player, for his vision of the game and for his skills on set pieces. See also Donnarumma: "Milan, I don't forget you". The club responds

Towards the turning point — The match against the Viola – Sunday in Marassi -, who have scored thirteen goals in their last five games, including Europe, can be an opportunity to restore Abdelhamid’s confidence, if in these days of training Stankovic finally sees him toned and motivated.

