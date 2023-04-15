Sampaoli new coach of Flamengo: contract until 2024

Sacked at the end of March by Sevilla, Jorge Sampaoli immediately returns “on track” and starts again from Flamengo . The contract that will bind him to the Brazilian club is official until December 31, 2024 .

He will find Vidal again

Sampaoli, Argentine, 63 years old, succeeds the Portuguese Vitor Pereira. Sacked on 21 March by Sevilla just five months after his arrival, the former coach of Chile (2012-16) and Argentina (2017-18) will have stars like the Brazilian at his disposal in one of the most prestigious clubs in South America Everton Ribeiro, the Uruguayan Giorgian de Arrascaeta or the Chilean Arturo Vidal, who he will meet again after coaching him in the national team, winning the 2015 Copa America in the final against his native Argentina.

Sampaoli has already had several experiences in Brazilian football, having managed the Santos from December 2018 to December 2019 andAtlético Mineiro from March 2020 to February 2021. Flamengo will face Coritiba tomorrow, on the first day of the Brazilian championship, which starts this weekend.