The Sampdoria defender talked about the match on the second day of the championship against the bianconeri and beyond.

In the dressing room of the Sampdoria he is certainly one of the leaders and his words at Il Secolo XIX in view of the Serie A match of the weekend against Juventus, valid for the second day of the championship, also prove it. BartoszBereszynski he talked about the Sampdoria environment and the match against the Bianconeri without hiding his desire to do well as it has already happened on other occasions in the past.

“In 2017 we were even 3-0 for us, then they scored us two goals in the recovery: with Juventus this is how you can’t give up until the final whistle. The result was less clear but we played a great match, unforgettable. Beating Juventus is always exciting. As was the 2-0 in 2019 even though it was the last season, “said the Polish defender.

Returning to the news and the challenge of the championship weekend: “What do you need to beat Juve? To beat Juventus you have to play a special game, concentrated from the first minute to the last, fight for every ball, perform everything it says to perfection. the coach and put in something more “, the words of Bereszynski. “With so many fans and the environment of Marassi anything can happen, with Giampaolo we have already shown it”.

Reassurances also about his physical condition after a problem at his debut: “With Atalanta I suffered a little discomfort at the beginning of the match but now I’m fine, I’m training without problems.” See also Egonu sure: "Staying in Conegliano is the right choice"

August 18, 2022 (change August 18, 2022 | 14:50)

