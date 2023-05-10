Sampdoria, BoD convenes shareholders’ meeting: future in the balance?

Hot hours at Sampdoria to define the club’s future. The Sampdoria club has issued a press release on its website and social media profiles to inform fans of the club’s situation just relegated to Serie B after 11 seasons in Serie A. “Dear Sampdorians, we are deeply saddened and sorry for not having been able to achieve all together the sporting goal that we set ourselves at the start of the championship despite the tireless and moving support of all of you in every place and circumstance Arrived today, we feel it is our duty to inform you on the actions that the Board of Directors has taken and intends to take for what we consider to be the most important match in the history of our club. After noting that the negotiations aimed at the sale of the club have not found a positive conclusion and that it was not possible to proceed with the capital increase of the company, the Board started the procedure for the negotiated settlement of the crisis. During this procedure it was necessary to verify the compatibility and applicability limits of the Crisis Code with the sector legislation, and this verification found a definitive answer in the recent amendments to the NOIF (Federal Internal Organizational Regulations) which clarified which solution tools of the crisis can be used to maintain the sporting title. The work carried out with the expert lawyer Bissocoli and the financial and legal advisors was particularly challenging and profitable to identify a company restructuring path that would allow – if implemented – to get out of the current crisis situation cwith a reduced, restructured and sustainable debt, respecting the rules established by the NOIF for the maintenance of the sports title. Firm and reiterated that the Board will implement every act and initiative that the Crisis Code reserves to the competence of the administrative body in order to overcome the difficult situation and protect employees, registered members and all stakeholders, in order to give substance to the restructuring process, the BoD itself has convened the shareholders’ meeting for 26 and 29 May 2023 to approve the necessary operations on the share capital, in order to meet the federal deadlines in view of the next championship registration. In the absence of a solution compatible with the next federal deadlines, the Board can only take note of the impossibility of carrying out the restructuring process. We are convinced that Sampdoria constitutes a historical and important reality in the international football scene which must be absolutely preserved and protected with every effort: with everyone’s unity, support and attention we will be able to achieve this fundamental objective.