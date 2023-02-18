I am 101 the previous ones between the two teams in Serie A: 31 victories for Sampdoria, 31 draws and 39 matches won by Bologna. The Emilians have won 14 of their 50 away games against Sampdoria in Serie A (12 draws, 24 defeats), only against Roma (19) has he achieved more away successes in the top division. Bologna and Sampdoria are two of the three teams, together with Salernitana, ad have conceded more goals from penalties in this Serie A season (five). The curiosity: Manolo Gabbiadini ha scored six goals against Bologna in Serie A including his first goal in the tournament (March 25, 2012 with Atalanta), against no team has he scored more goals in the top division (on a par with Cagliari).

Where to see Sampdoria-Bologna on TV

The match between Sampdoria and Bologna valid for the 23rd day of Serie A will be broadcast Saturday 18 February at 15.00 live on app on DAZNavailable in Sky Q App section. Sky Q subscribers (via satellite or via internet) who are also DAZN customers, will be able to access the DAZN offer also with voice control, using the “Open DAZN” command, conveniently in one place and with a single device, without having to change the remote control . The match is also visible on ZONA DAZN, available on channel 214 of the Sky remote control. To view the ZONA DAZN channel, DAZN customers must subscribe to a specific option available within the “my account” area on dazn.com. To subscribe to DAZN and activate the option to watch the ZONA DAZN channel on Sky, go to dazn.com/sky and follow the instructions for subscribing.